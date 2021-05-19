The Marshall County Health Department (MCHD) now has all three COVID-19 vaccines available: Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson. You can save time by making an appointment in advance at www.ourshot.in.gov, but walk-ins are welcome.
Vaccine clinics are held on Monday and Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 1:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. The MCHD is located at 510 West Adams Street in Plymouth.
The Pfizer vaccine is approved for anyone age 12 and older. The Moderna and Johnson & Johnson are approved for anyone age 18 and older.
All of the vaccines are free. The MCHD collects insurance information to bill for administration only. They will still administer to those without insurance coverage.