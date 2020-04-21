MARSHALL COUNTY - Marshall County Health Department (MCHD) announced on Tuesday, April 21 the first death from the novel coronavirus (COVID-19). The individual was a female from Marshall County.
The adult female died in Saint Joseph County on April 18. The death was officially reported to MCHD on April 21. No further information about the patient will be released due to privacy laws.
COVID-19 is a respiratory illness caused by a novel, or new, coronavirus that has not been previously identified. It is not the same as the type of coronavirus that causes the common cold.
COVID-19 is most commonly spread from an infected person to others through:
- Respiratory droplets released into the air by coughing and sneezing.
- Close personal contact, such as touching or shaking hands.
- Touching an object or surface with the virus on it, then touching your mouth, nose, or eyes before washing your hands; and
- Rarely, fecal contamination.
Many people who acquire COVID-19 will have mild symptoms, can self-isolate and do not need to be tested. Older individuals and those with underlying medical conditions are at higher risk for severe illness.
The best ways to protect yourself are to wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, avoid touching your face with unwashed hands, avoid close contact with people who are sick, stay home when you're sick, practice social distancing of six feet or greater, cover your cough or sneeze and clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends that everyone should wear a cloth face cover when they have to go out in public, for example to the grocery store or to pick up other necessities. Cloth face coverings should not be placed on young children under age two, anyone who has trouble breathing, or is unconscious, incapacitated or otherwise unable to remove the mask without assistance. The cloth face cover is meant to protect other people in case you are infected.
We will continue to provide updates as changes occur. Please follow our Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/MarshallCountyHD/ or go to the Indiana State Department of Health's website at www.isdh.in.gov/coronavirus for up-to-date information on COVID-19.