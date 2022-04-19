PLYMOUTH—Laura Walls, the president and CEO of the Marshall County Economic Development Corporation (MCEDC) reported to the Plymouth Redevelopment Commission that DIVERT Inc. is eagerly moving forward to their start date, which will probably be in April, after closing on the sale last month. “They’re chomping at the bit to get in there and get going.”
They will be employing 55 people over the course of the next few years. The average wage at this location will be $30.48 per hour plus a full benefits package. “Some people will obviously be paid below that,” Walls said. “There’s a lot of skill and education that are involved with their employees: a lot of chemistry and science skills.”
Walls did not know what the hire-in wage would be for jobs that won’t require skill or education prerequisites. “I don’t even know if they’ve identified that yet,” Walls explained. “When we start to see the job postings, we’ll find out what the starting wages are.”
This set up is similar to Sequel Wire, a similar business attraction project that MCEDC was instrumental in bringing into the county. “So far, these manufacturing centers are leaning toward the high paying jobs that we want to see,” Walls explained.
DIVERT hasn’t asked for any business incentives yet. However, Walls thinks that may come eventually. “We have not filed a tax abatement application for DIVERT. They haven’t asked for one. So at this time, there are no incentives on the table.”
This structure on Jim Neu Dr., which was old for a profit before construction was completed, is the one of three manufacturing structures that MCEDC has built. DIVERT Inc. is a waste management company. The Plymouth location will focus on recycling organic matter, which will in turn reduce business waste costs by 15% or more.