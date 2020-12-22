breaking editor's pick featured popular top story urgent
MCEDC names new president/CEO
Marshall County Economic Development Corporation (MCEDC) is pleased to announce and welcome Laura Walls as its new President/CEO. Walls joins MCEDC from the Carroll County EDC in Delphi, Indiana.
Walls brings 15 years of economic development experience to MCEDC after ten years at the Carroll County EDC and five years in Tippecanoe County working for the city of Lafayette, Main Street Manager for Downtown Lafayette-West Lafayette, and Economic Development Program Manager at Greater Lafayette Commerce. Walls was instrumental in Delphi being named a 2012 Stellar Community and the $20 million grant that resulted because of these efforts.
“We were impressed with Walls’s experience in economic development and particularly with a Stellar Community,” said Bill Davis, MCEDC Chair. “She has demonstrated great leadership qualities with a great track record working in the state and national economic development arena.”
"I'm enthralled with the initiatives and priorities of the MCEDC. The board of directors and staff have been welcoming and ensuring this transition is as smooth as possible. The number one priority is working with existing industries as they continue to adjust during these uncertain times. The MCEDC has grant funds available for COVID relief to Marshall County businesses. Another priority is the construction of the third manufacturing center that recently broke ground and is expected to be completed in Spring 2021. There is a lot of momentum as we head into 2021," Walls said.
Walls replaces Jerry Chavez who left MCEDC in October.
About Marshall County Economic Development Corporation
The Marshall County Economic Development Corporation (MCEDC) is the lead countywide economic development organization servicing Marshall County, the City of Plymouth, and the Towns of Argos, Bremen, Bourbon, Culver, and LaPaz. MCEDC’s mission is to expand and diversify the economy of the county and its communities by fostering investment in new and existing businesses and creating entrepreneurial capacity. Visit MCEDC on the web atwww.marshallcountyedc.org, like us on Facebook, and follow us on Twitter.
Dana Draper
Managing Editor
