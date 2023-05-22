On May 15th, 2023 at approximately 12:36 p.m., the Marshall County Sheriff's Department received a complaint of physical altercation that occurred in the 8,000 block of Abbott Street, Lake of the Woods. Marshall County Patrol Units responded and investigated the incident. Darwin McDonald (Age 69) of Bremen, Indiana was subsequently arrested for Battery (B-Misdemeanor) and transported to the Marshall County Jail.
McDonald arrested for Battery
