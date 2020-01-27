MARSHALL COUNTY — The Marshall County Community Foundation (MCCF) is now accepting applications for the first of two 2020 Community Funds grant rounds and the Ralph C. Vonnegut Jr. Fund. Applications for the Spring 2020 grant round are due on Monday, Feb. 3, and the application may be found on the MCCF website.
These grants support specific projects or programs throughout Marshall County typically focusing on the arts, education, health and human services, recreation and the environment. Community members who serve on MCCF’s Grants Committee evaluate the grant proposals and conduct site visits during a competitive application process.
Grant applications for the Community Funds and the Ralph C. Vonnegut Jr. Fund are due by 4:30 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 3. Applicants must be organizations with 501(c)(3) IRS status or organizations with 501(c) IRS status whose request is charitable in nature for the following:
• Start-up costs for new programs or the expansion of needed programs.
• One-time projects or needs.
The Community Funds at the MCCF are some of the most flexible and responsive of the Foundation’s funds. Earnings from the Community Funds make the biannual grant cycle to Marshall County nonprofits possible. Donations to Community Funds at MCCF from individuals and corporations provide a way to make a permanent investment in the community for ever changing and immediate needs. The larger the Community Funds become, the more in total grant monies may be awarded.
In addition to the MCCF Community Fund, several ‘named’ unrestricted funds also support emerging needs in Marshall County. These funds include the Barbara and Ralph Winters Community Fund, the Brian and Patricia Kitch Family Community Fund, the C&M Overmyer Unrestricted Endowment Fund, the First Merchant Bank Community Fund, the John and Kay Finlay Community Fund, the Philip and Sylvia Bieghler Community Fund, and the Paul and Carol Nye Community Fund.
The first grants from unrestricted funds at MCCF were awarded in 1995; since then MCCF has awarded over $4.1 million in total grants to the community from these funds alone. The growth of unrestricted funds now enables MCCF to award more than $223,000 annually in unrestricted fund grants to Marshall County nonprofits on an annual basis.
The MCCF grant application is available online at marshallcountycf.org.
The Marshall County Community Foundation is a public charity with local roots that helps great ideas take flight through endowment philanthropy. Since 1991, donors to the MCCF have built the community’s assets currently valued at more than $36.6 million and have returned over $16 million to Marshall County communities in grants and scholarships, $4.1 million from Community Funds. For more information about MCCF, call 574-935-9159 or visit www.marshallcountycf.org.