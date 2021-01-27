Monday, January 25, 2021 at 10:00am, Community Corrections Client, Jeffrey Campbell arrived for his regular case management meeting.
 
During that meeting Campbell failed a Urine Drug Screen, Campbell was detained/cuffed awaiting transport to the County Jail.
 
Once cuffed, Campbell fled from the office on foot. Director Byers and Field Officer Sharp took immediate chase.
 
Director Byers located Campbell running across the parking lot towards a vehicle. Director Byers caught Campbell attempting to enter the vehicle at which time a struggle occurred, Campbell continued struggling attempting to flee.
 
After the struggle, Campbell was detained and transported to the County Jail.
 
Campbell was sentenced to Community Corrections December 31, 2020 on a misdemeanor charge of Resisting Law Enforcement.
 
Marshall County Prosecutor’s Office has formally charged Campbell with Attempted Escape, Level 5 Felony, Resisting Law Enforcement. 

