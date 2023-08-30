On August 29, 2023, at approximately 8:35 p.m. Indiana Conservation Officer, Sgt. Jackson, came upon a vehicle partially in the ditch on Queen Road near Plymouth-Laporte Trail and located a male unresponsive in the driver seat. The male, Johnnie McCarty IV, was administered two doses of Narcan and eventually transported to the Plymouth Hospital to get checked out. Officers with the Marshall County Sheriff's Department went to the hospital and a certified chemical test was completed. McCarty was then transported to the Marshall County Jail where he was booked for Operating a Motor Vehicle with a Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana and Possession of Paraphernalia.
McCarty IV revived with Narcan, arrested on multiple charges
Jamie Fleury
Staff Writer
