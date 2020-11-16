breaking editor's pick web only featured popular top story urgent
MC Unsafe Building Board meeting canceled
Due to the increase in cases of Covid in Marshall County, the County Building has been closed to the public. The Marshall County Unsafe Building and Premises Board will be cancelling their meeting November 24, 2020 for the safety of those involved. There will be notices sent out when the next meeting is scheduled. Thank you for your cooperation. Please stay safe and healthy.
