This week the Undercover Narcotics Investigation Team of Marshall County coordinated a multi-agency and multi-county warrant sweep, concluding months of numerous drug investigations in Marshall County. During the operation U.N.I.T. Officers were assisted by the Marshall County Police, Indiana State Police, Plymouth Police, Bremen Police, Argos Police, Walkerton Police, Nappanee Police, and the Starke County Sheriff’s Department. The operation resulted in the arrest of 34 wanted individuals. The following were arrested and lodged in the Marshall County Jail:
Alysha Cook 29, of Warsaw, three counts of Dealing in Methamphetamine Level 2 Felony $25,000 bond.
Peter Buffington 29, of Peru, Visiting a Common Nuisance Class B misdemeanor $500 bond.
Adam Hardesty 36, of Plymouth, Dealing in Methamphetamine Level 4 Felony $5,000 bond.
Sarah Shepperd 32, of Walkerton, Forgery Level 6 Felony $3,000 bond.
Brock Crisler 19, of Plymouth, two counts of Dealing in a controlled substance Level 4 Felony $3,000 bond.
Angela Rosander 48, of Plymouth, Dealing in Methamphetamine Level 2 Felony $50,000 bond.
Chad Richard 38, of Lapaz, Possession of Cocaine, Meth and Marijuana $3,000 bond. New charge of possession of a controlled substance $1,500 bond.
Candace Mullins 38, of Bremen, two counts of Dealing in Methamphetamine Level 3 Felony $25,000 bond. Dealing in a Schedule 4 controlled substance Level 4 Felony $20,000 bond.
Kentavis Sommers 20, of Plymouth, two counts of Dealing in Marijuana $1,000 bond.
Coey Thompson 26, of Bremen, Dealing in Methamphetamine Level 4 Felony $3,000 bond.
Lasaun Gaines 43, of Knox, Dealing in a controlled substance $10,000 bond.
Jessalyn Bunch 25, of Plymouth, Dealing in Methamphetamine Level 2 Felony $50,000 bond.
Crystal Bloomfield 44, of Plymouth, Dealing in Methamphetamine Level 3 Felony $20,000 bond.
Richard Enders 52, of Plymouth, Dealing in Marijuana $3,000 bond
Tonya Mann 41, of Plymouth, Visiting a common nuisance $1,000 bond
George Hopple 60, of Culver, Dealing in a controlled substance level 3 Felony $10,000 bond
Nicole Metz 38, of Plymouth, Dealing in Marijuana $750 bond
Jimmy Jones 37, of Plymouth, Dealing in a controlled substance Level 4 Felony $5,000 bond.
Kyle Smith 34, of Plymouth, Dealing in Methamphetamine Level2 Felony $50,000 bond.
Paul Williams 37, of Plymouth, Dealing in Marijuana $3,000 bond.
Erica Prater 20, of Plymouth, Visiting a common nuisance $500 bond, new charges of two counts of possession of marijuana.
Ashton Gaines 31, of Plymouth, Dealing in Marijuana $500 bond.
Shawn Fansler 48, of Lakeville, Dealing in Methamphetamine Level 2 Felony $50,000 bond.
Amy Fansler 47, of Lakeville, Dealing in Methamphetamine Level 2 Felony $50,000 bond. Failure to appear – civil.
Shawn Cretcher 36, of Plymouth, two counts of Dealing in Methamphetamine Level 2 Felony $50,000 bond.
Melissa Hite 32, of Bourbon, Failure to appear civil, Possession of a controlled substance and Possession of a Syringe $1,500 bond. New charges of Possession of a controlled substance and Possession of
a syringe $1,500 bond.
William Brady 36, of Walkerton, Dealing in a controlled substance and Dealing in Marijuana Level 3 Felony $20,000 bond.
Courtney Hollett 26, of Argos, Two counts of Dealing in Methamphetamine Level 2 Felony $50,000 bond.
Alec Mattke 24, of Walkerton, Dealing in Marijuana $750 bond.
Justin Sanders 29, of Bremen, Possession of a controlled substance and possession of a syringe $1,500 bond.
Sulton Williams 44, of South Bend, Dealing in a Narcotic Drug Level 5 Felony $5,000 bond.
Sean Jayne 31, of Warsaw, Dealing in Methamphetamine Level 3 Felony $15,000 bond.
Samantha Stewart 33, of Plymouth, Dealing in Methamphetamine Level 2 Felony $25,000 bond
Ricky Billings 59, of Plymouth, Parole Violation-no bond, Dealing in Marijuana Level 6 Felony $5,000 bond
Readers are reminded that charging information supported by an affidavit of probable cause is merely an allegation that a crime has been committed and that there is only probable cause to believe a crime has been committed. They are presumed innocent throughout the proceedings and are entitled to be represented by counsel and entitled to a trial by jury at which the State is obligated to provide proof beyond a reasonable doubt before a judgment of guilt may be made.