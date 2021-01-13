Marshall County remains in the Red category in the county color-coded system. As of Wednesday at noon, Indiana is reporting to have 574,119 total COVID-19 cases and 8,790 total deaths. For Marshall County, the numbers total 4,848 total positive cases and 82 total deaths.
In November of 2020, Governor Eric J. Holcomb instituted a county metric map with a color-coded system that reported on the prevalence of the novel coronavirus in each of Indiana’s 92 counties. The system measures weekly cases per 100,000 residents and the 7-day all tests positivity rate. Based on the average scores for those two metrics, counties are assigned a color.
Blue means that a county has a minimal community spread, yellow is for moderate, orange is moderate-to-high, and read means that the county is experiencing high community spread.
Marshall County, along with 73 other counties, are being classified in the Red category.
Updated every Wednesday at noon, the County Metric system has restrictions based on which color a county has been designated. In December, the governor signed Executive Order 20-50 that implemented tighter restrictions for counties that have higher levels of COVID-19.
Those restrictions are as follows:
• Red has very high positivity and community spread. When a county is Red, requirements remain in effect until the metric has returned to Orange or lower for two weeks. Social gatherings of any kind, indoor or outdoor, are limited to 25 people. K-12 extracurricular and co-curricular activities may continue with attendance limited to participants, support personnel, and parents/guardians plus their minor children.
• Orange county’s community spread is approaching high levels. Requirements are in effect until a county moves to Yellow or Blue for two straight weeks. Social gatherings of any kind, indoor or outdoor, are limited to 50 people. K-12 extracurricular and co-curricular activities may continue with attendance limited to 25 percent in consultation with local health departments.
• Yellow means that a county has moderate community spread. Social gatherings of any kind, indoor or outdoor, are limited to 100 people. K-12 extracurricular and co-curricular activities may continue with attendance limited to 25 percent capacity in consultation with local health department.
• Blue means that the county has low community spread. Social gatherings of any kind, indoor or outdoor, are limited to 250 people. K-12 extracurricular and co-curricular activities may continue with attendance limited to 25 percent capacity in consultation with local health departments.
The state’s COVID-19 dashboard is located at https://www.coronavirus.in.gov.