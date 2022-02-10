MARSHALL COUNTY-- The Marshall County Park and Recreation Commission is planning on improving the two county parks this year. The 35-acre Trails at Mill Pond will be further developed into a mountain bike ride. In Memorial Forest, which is 80 acres, on the other hand, the plan is to formalize the trails and take a flora and fauna inventory of the park.
"It's called Memorial Forest because it was established as the state's first county forest, which is kind of rare, because usually it would be a state forest. So we're one of the first county forests," said Commissioner Adam Thada. It may have started as a state initiative, but it was made possible by people in Marshall County. "It was a big community effort of people planting thousands of these trees."
The real fruit of the volunteers' labor has been starting to show nearly two generations later. Although the original pines have been slowly dying out, native hardwoods, like silver maple, oaks, and hickories have been starting to grow in their place. Nonetheless, some of the original pines line the trails.
Currently, the Park and Recreation Commission are looking for grant funding to do a full ecological assessment of the property, which will evaluate the water, soil, and plants. After that, they hope to establish official trails so nothing disturbs sensitive areas of the park.