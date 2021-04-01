MARSHALL COUNTY – The Marshall County Parks & Recreation Board has been working on developing its first 5-year park master plan to help establish a vision and priorities to guide the establishment of the Marshall County parks and recreation system. This plan seeks to address the needs of Marshall County residents and enhance the county’s quality of life by providing access to quality parks and recreational amenities.
The Marshall County Parks & Recreation Board kicked off the planning process in January 2021 and was built upon community engagement efforts to guide the establishment of a vision and mission for the Board, the major challenges and gaps, and priorities to guide implementation efforts over the next five years. Engagement efforts included holding monthly Steering Committee meetings, conducting stakeholder interviews, and issuing a public input survey.
The public input survey was available as an online and paper survey from March 10, 2021, to March 25, 2021, and received great responses from 339 county residents! The feedback received helped identify the major challenges and gaps with establishing the County’s first parks and recreation system, amenities they would like to see developed, and the top three priorities they would like to see implemented in the next five years. These community engagement efforts helped the Marshall County Parks & Recreation Board and Steering Committee to identify the priority action strategies. The draft Marshall County Parks Master Plan is now ready for public review!
"After a lot of hard work by the steering committee - and with the generous guidance provided by MACOG - we are happy to release the draft of our five-year plan. Starting from complete scratch last year, the Marshall County Parks & Recreation Board needs to hear from as many of Marshall County’s residents as possible, states Adam Thada, Vice-President of the Marshall County Parks & Recreation Board.” “In order to build a high-quality and long-lasting parks system; we need a plan built with the input and assistance of individuals, civic organizations, businesses, and local governments.”
This Plan will not be successful or meaningful unless it reflects the goals and aspirations of the users of Marshall County’s parks and recreational amenities! The Marshall County Parks & Recreation Board needs to hear your comments and support with establishing the Marshall County parks and recreation system!
Visit the homepage of the Marshall County website at https://www.co.marshall.in.us/ to review the draft Plan or hard copies are available at the Plymouth Public Library. You may submit your comments until April 9, 2021, at 4:00 PM using one of the following ways; use this online form, http://tiny.cc/MarshallCountyParks, on the Marshall County Parks & Recreation Board’s Facebook page @MarshallCountyPR, or leave a voice message at 574-287-1829, ext. 888 for a committee member to respond to you.