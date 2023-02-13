The Marshall County Court System announces the installation of a free, public Indiana Legal Help Kiosk now located on the basement floor of the courthouse. Indiana Legal Help kiosks provide a way for Hoosiers to easily access IndianaLegalHelp.org, an Indiana Bar Foundation program connecting Hoosiers to legal resources and services. The Indiana Legal Help website, which has seen over one million visits since its launch, includes legal forms, instructional videos, referrals to free and low-cost legal services, and a statewide calendar of free legal advice clinics. The Indiana Legal Help kiosks will initially focus on serving Hoosiers facing eviction or housing instability and will expand to include other legal topics later next year. The ADA accessible kiosk has a printer and scanner.
featured breaking editor's pick
MC Courts announces installation of Indiana Legal Help Kiosk
- Content Provided
-
-
- Comments
Latest News
- Turkey earthquake survivors seek hot meals as rescues wane
- MC Courts announces installation of Indiana Legal Help Kiosk
- LaPaz Lions Learn about New LaVille Culinary Arts Program
- Nine new ECSO officers accepted the oath of office; two are BHS graduates
- Sen. Mike Bohacek dedicated to paying down state debt
- Culver Youth Club requested donations, updates Commissioners
- Philippines says China ship used laser against coast guard
- Warrant Service issued on Davidson
Most Popular
Articles
- Warrant Service issued on Davidson
- Accident Investigation
- White booked and charged on several counts
- Pilgrims back in win column in a big way over Rochester
- Gov. Holcomb makes appointments to various boards and commissions
- Indiana Senator Mike Bohacek discusses Senate Bill 4
- The bell heads back to Argos
- Tickets on sale now for Dancing with the Stars 2023
- Sheriff Hassel releases January 2023 Reports
- Saint Joseph Health System Hosts “Walk-in Wednesday” In-person Hiring Event
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.