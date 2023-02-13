The Marshall County Court System announces the installation of a free, public Indiana Legal Help Kiosk now located on the basement floor of the courthouse. Indiana Legal Help kiosks provide a way for Hoosiers to easily access IndianaLegalHelp.org, an Indiana Bar Foundation program connecting Hoosiers to legal resources and services. The Indiana Legal Help website, which has seen over one million visits since its launch, includes legal forms, instructional videos, referrals to free and low-cost legal services, and a statewide calendar of free legal advice clinics. The Indiana Legal Help kiosks will initially focus on serving Hoosiers facing eviction or housing instability and will expand to include other legal topics later next year. The ADA accessible kiosk has a printer and scanner.

