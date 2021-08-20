Based upon Marshall County’s low vaccination percentage (43%), high community transmission rate, guidance from the CDC, the Marshall County Health Department and the Indiana Supreme Court, Marshall Circuit Court Judge Curtis Palmer has determined the Marshall County Courthouse will again impose mandatory mask wearing inside the courthouse as of Monday, Aug. 23.
For everyone’s safety, the following rules should be followed until further notice:
For litigants coming to the courthouse for a hearing, only the parties to a case, their lawyers and necessary witnesses should enter the building.
Other persons who are drivers or moral supporters should remain out in their vehicle.
No children should be brought into the courthouse without prior permission from the Clerk or the Judge involved in the case.
All members of the public coming into the courthouse should bring their own mask and wear it at all times while in the building. A limited number of masks may be available at the security checkpoint at the entry door of the courthouse. Hand sanitizer will be available throughout the building.
Please maintain appropriate social distancing between yourself, other members of the public and all county employees.
If anyone scheduled for a hearing, or a member of their household, is symptomatic or diagnosed with Coronavirus, please contact the court by telephone and obtain a continuance.
In an attempt to limit the number of persons coming into the courthouse, the public is reminded that most, if not all, requests for information may be made over the telephone or on-line without physically entering the courthouse building. While our laws require personal appearances in certain types of hearings, many other hearings can be held on-line. For hearings which do not require a personal appearance, the courts may utilize the on-line Zoom Meeting platform which allows lawyers and their clients to appear in front of the judge by video from their homes or offices. If you currently have an in-person hearing scheduled, please plan to attend in-person until and unless you receive notice that any specific change has been made for your hearing.
Please be considerate of one another and be prepared for possible delays in the timing of any particular hearing. Because of space limitations in our courtrooms and the need for social distancing, certain high volume types of hearings may take us a little longer than usual to ensure that justice is done while keeping everyone safe and healthy at the same time.