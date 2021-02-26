The Marshall County Commissioners meet Monday at 8:30 a.m. The meeting will take place in Room 203 in the County Building, located at 112 W. Jefferson St. in Plymouth.
The agenda includes the following:
• Peter Kim from Rowland Design will open bids for the Courthouse restoration.
• Jason Peters will update the commissioners on recent Highway Department business.
• Kelsey Guadarrama from the Extension Office will present the Extension Report to the commissioners.
• James Bendy from the Probation Department will present IOCS Pre-Trial Grant FY 2021-2022 for commissioner approval.
• Sheriff Matt Hassel will introduce new K9 officer, Diesel.
• County Attorney James Clevenger will give his report.
• County Auditor Julie Fox will present the minutes of the Feb. 15 meeting and the monthly claims for commissioners approval.
• Commissioner items will include: LED message board claim request from Graycraft Signs, Culver-Union Township Public Library Appointment, and Resolution 2021-05 honoring Eagle Scout Austin Dilts.
Public comments will be heard at the end of the meeting. You must be wearing a face covering while inside the building.