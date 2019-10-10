Marshall County Commissioner Mike Delp has resigned his position effective immediately. Delp send the following letter via email:
To Marshall County Citizens, Commissioners and Council:
After much thought, consideration and prayer, I am submitting my resignation as Commissioner of Marshall County effective immediately. It has been an honor and a privilege to serve as a Marshall County Commissioner these past three years as well as a Plymouth City Councilman for nine years.
With the events of the past year for our family, much has changed. My wife Judy and I appreciate the many relationships that have developed over my tenure as a commissioner and a councilman and hope to continue to contribute as volunteers to our great community.
Thank you for your understanding and support during this time of transition for us as a family and for the county as they determine my replacement.
Sincerely,
Michael A. Delp