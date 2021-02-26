The Marshall County Board of Zoning Appeals (BZA) had nine requests during the February meeting. Two of those cases included a request to allow a single wide mobile in a town residential zoning and a request to allow a garage 24 feet from the edge of the road.
Scott Miller requested a special use to allow a 14’x50’ single wide mobile in a town residential zone. A fire at Miller’s home, located at 4947 French St. in Tyner, resulted in Miller looking at alternative housing instead of rebuilding.
Board Member David Hostetler announced that since he knows Miller and is a neighbor, he would not be voting on the case. Board President Jeff Gustafson announced that he is employed by Miller. He asked if anyone in attendance had an issue with him voting on the case. No one responded.
Plan Director Ty Adley presented the findings of fact for the request. The first finding stated that it would not be injurious to the public health, safety, and general welfare. The second finding states that developmental standards for mobile homes shall be adhered to. The third finding states that the intent of the ordinance is to allow single wide mobile homes if they fit within the given context. The fourth finding states that the comprehensive plan does not mention anything related to mobile homes.
The Plan Department staff recommends approval of the request and the Technical Review Committee also recommends approval with a note that the septic needs to be discussed with the health department.
In November 2020, there was a fire that damaged the Miller’s home. “We started looking at different homes and with building costs the way they are right now, it’s kind of out of control,” Miller said. He said that he and his wife would like to travel and with their children grown up, they wanted something smaller. “We wanted to downsize. We decided to look at mobile homes and it really fits what we want.”
When the public hearing was opened, there was two people that spoke in support of the request and one letter of correspondence also in support. There was no one that spoke against the request.
The request was approved by a 3-0 vote with Hostetler abstaining.