On June 17, 2023 at approximately 8 p.m., Marshall County Central Dispatch advised officers of a suspected impaired driver that was traveling West on Lincoln Highway East from Iris Road.  A Plymouth Police Officer observed a vehicle matching the description and proceeded to follow the vehicle as it traveled west onto Gibson Street.  The Officer conducted a traffic stop at the intersection of Garro and Indiana Street. During the course of the officer’s investigation, the driver was identified as Bayron A. Mayrena-Gutierrez, 34, of Plymouth, and believed to be intoxicated.  As a result of the investigation, the driver was found to be over three times the legal limit and was arrested for Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated, Operating While Intoxicated - Over .15%, and Operator Never Licensed. Mayrena-Gutierrez was transported to the Marshall County Jail.  

Tags

Recommended for you