PLYMOUTH — The Young Professionals Network of Marshall County (YPNMC) is hosting the fourth candidates event Thursday, October 24. The Mayoral Debate and Meet the Candidates Night will be held at the Plymouth High School in the multi-purpose room starting at 6:30 p.m. The doors will open at 6:15 p.m. Those attending are asked to park in the North Lot and enter through door #5. Those who are unable to attend the event are invited to listen to the program live broadcast by Tony Ross on Max 98.3 FM. Light refreshments will be provided. The event is free and open to all Plymouth residents.
The first hour of the program will feature all non-mayoral candidates. Each candidate will be have an opportunity to give a three to four minute introduction outlining their background and candidacy. The second half of the program will feature a debate between the two mayoral candidates incumbent Mayor Mark Senter and Josh Walker. Each of the mayoral candidates will give a three minute opening statement. That introduction will be followed by a question and answer debate administered by YPNMC. Each candidate will then give a five minute closing statement to conclude the event for the evening.
The questions for the debate have been prepared by the members of YPNMC and cover topics including but not limited to; Quality of Life in Plymouth, 2020 City Budget Requests and Cuts, Tax Increment Financing (TIF) Districts, Tax Abatements, and City Sidewalks.
The mission of YPNMC is: The Young Professionals Network of Marshall County is a rapidly growing, personal and professional development program in Marshall County that encourages young professionals to get involved and take ownership in their community. Through networking opportunities in which members can share ideas and experiences, YPNMC serves as an outlet for Marshall County’s next generation of leaders to enhance their potential to reach their life goals and enrich their community. Our mission is to develop, connect, and empower young professionals to showcase how great it is to live, work, and play in Marshall County.
YPNMC was established in 2015 by members of Leadership Marshall County. The organization is modeled after other Young Professional Networks in other areas. Currently, the group has approximately 50 active members. Anyone interested in joining should attend one of the monthly meetings which are held the third Thursday of every month from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. Each meeting features a guest speaker. The location of the meeting is subject to change to incorporate various locations throughout Marshall County. Please email ypnmarshallcounty@gmail.com to be placed on the email list for further updates. YPNMC can also be found on Facebook @YoungProfessionalsNetworkofMarshallCounty.
Current office holders are President Doug Gehrke, Vice President Bryan Howard, Secretary Ellie Meyers Lloyd, and Treasurer Sara Ross.
Several members are actively employed or volunteer in other organizations through Marshall County including the Marshall County Economic Development Corporation (MCEDC), Plymouth Industrial Development Corporation (PIDCO), Discover Plymouth (Plymouth Main Street), Leadership Marshall County, Junior Achievement, and Boys & Girls Club of Marshall County.
Howard said, “We have had great attendance in the past and anticipate the same for this event. We encourage citizens to attend. The primary objective of the event is to allow constituents to put a face with a name and get to know a little about each candidate. We also want citizens to hear the mayoral candidate’s responses on a wide array of topics dealing with the City of Plymouth.”