City of Plymouth Mayor Mark Senter.
PLYMOUTH — City of Plymouth Mayor Mark Senter delivered his annual Plymouth State of the City Address to members of the Common Council, Clerk Treasurer Lynn Gorski, members of the public through media and the citizens of Plymouth.
Mayor Senter opened, “Thank you for giving me the opportunity to once more address our citizens on the status of our city in which we live, work & play. The last two years have been like no other for this community; our state; our nation and the world! But there is one thing we can do…let us pay reverence to the 184 persons in Marshall County and the 22,000+ Hoosiers that have died during this tragic pandemic. How about a moment of silence…Thank you. Some of those that have passed were our family members, best friends and a several community leaders and they all will be missed by many.”
He thanked each department head, elected official, staff member, committee member and volunteer that contributes to the success of the community. “THANK YOU!”
