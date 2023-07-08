On the morning of July 7th, 2023 Plymouth Police Officers initiated an investigation after receiving complaints that people were living in storage units located at 510 W. Washington Street.  During the officers investigation, Kenneth Mattern, 49 years old, and Chelsey Doyle, 32 years old, both from Plymouth, were found living in a storage unit. Suspected drug paraphernalia was found in plain view as well as illegal narcotics. Both Mattern and Doyle were taken into custody and transported to the Marshall County Jail. Each were charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, and two counts of possession of paraphernalia. 

