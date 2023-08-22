On Monday, Aug. 21 Matt Emenhiser was sworn in as the Assistant Police Chief of Plymouth.
popular top story hot
Matt Emenhiser sworn in as Plymouth’s new Assistant Police Chief
- Gavin Greer
-
-
- Comments
Latest News
- Bremen Public Library taking part in National Library Pen Pal Project
- Matt Emenhiser sworn in as Plymouth’s new Assistant Police Chief
- Offensive pressure results in Rockie's win over LaPorte
- Marshall County Sheriff's Department News Release on two vehicle collision
- Jacques arrested for Operator Never Licensed
- Heltzel arrested after traffic stop; arrested for Possession of a Controlled Substance, additional charges possible
- One in a row
- Hailey and Ross arrested following traffic stop
Most Popular
Articles
- Hailey and Ross arrested following traffic stop
- Marshall County Sheriff's Department News Release on two vehicle collision
- Birk arrested on multiple charges following vehicle crash
- Ashley arrested on multiple charges
- Jacques arrested for Operator Never Licensed
- Russell arrested for battery with a deadly weapon, criminal recklessness, and theft
- One in a row
- Heltzel arrested after traffic stop; arrested for Possession of a Controlled Substance, additional charges possible
- Two arrested on Warrants
- Alvarez Salinas arrested after school crossing violation with children present
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.