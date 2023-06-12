On June 10, 2023 at approximately 11:50 p.m., Officers with the Plymouth Police Department were dispatched to the area of South Plum and Schuyler Street for a fight in progress. Upon arrival, officers conducted an investigation and identified Joaquin Matos, 40 years old of Plymouth, as the suspect. It was determined that an altercation involving Matos and a juvenile occurred at the Knights of Columbus earlier in the evening and family members of the juvenile went to Matos' residence. Matos was taken into custody and transported to the Marshall County Jail on charges for Battery resulting in Bodily Injury and Strangulation.  

Tags

Recommended for you