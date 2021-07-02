MARSHALL COUNTY — Today marks the last day “on the job” as an Indiana State Trooper for Master Trooper Jeffrey Rimel. After nearly 42 years of service as a trooper with the Indiana State Police, Rimel will hang up the mic for the last time as he enters retirement.
Rimel, a Plymouth native, graduated from Plymouth High School in 1975. He went on to attend Vincennes University and Eastern Kentucky University, graduating with a bachelor’s degree in 1979.
Rimel’s career with the Indiana State Police began in December of 1979 when he graduated from the 38th Indiana State Police Recruit Academy. He was assigned to the Toll Road Post following graduation where he worked until transferring to the Bremen Post in the spring of 1985. Rimel was a member of the High-Performance Vehicle Squad from July of 1988 until August of 1996. This squad patrolled in Mustangs and Camaros, surprising many unsuspecting speeding drivers. Following this assignment, Rimel shifted gears and was assigned to the Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Division (CVED) where he conducted School Bus inspections. In March of 2003, Rimel joined the Audit Review squad conducting compliance reviews on area trucking companies. Rimel went back to his roots and returned to CVED road patrol in the fall of 2019.
Throughout the years Rimel has been a RADAR, VASCAR, and LIDAR instructor, a First Aid instructor, Field Training Officer (FTO), and member of the TIP Team. Since 1989, Rimel has been an EVOC instructor and has taught police driving skills for 29 different Indiana State Police Recruit Academy classes. Rimel has also racked up approximately 1,400,000 safe driving miles throughout his career.
Rimel lives in St. Joseph County with his wife Deborah.