On June 11, 2023 at approximately 8:00 p.m. the Marshall County Sheriff’s Department received a report of an impaired or unsafe driver northbound on US 31 from SR 110. A Marshall County Sheriff’s Department K-9 Deputy located the vehicle and conducted a traffic stop with the vehicle in the area of US 31 and 5A Road. The driver of the vehicle was identified as 23-year-old Kasandra Silvia Martinez Gonzalez of South Bend. Kasandra was suspected of operating a vehicle while intoxicated. Suspect marijuana and psilocybin mushrooms were located in the vehicle. Kasandra was taken to the Plymouth Hospital for a chemical test. Upon doing so, Kasandra was transported to the Marshall County Jail and booked for Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated Endangering a Person, Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated Controlled Substance, Possession of a Schedule I, II, III, IV, V Controlled Substance, and Possession of Marijuana.
Martinez Gonzalez arrested on multiple charges
