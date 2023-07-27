Marshall-Starke Development Center is a group based facility that teaches independent living skills to adults with developmental disabilities. They work one-on-one with clients to help them be ready to get jobs. They help to prepare their clients to do what anyone else can do.
popular editor's pick
Marshall-Starke Development Center begins filming on “I Heard It Through the Blueberry Vine”
- Gavin Greer
-
- Updated
- Comments
Latest News
- Marshall-Starke Development Center begins filming on “I Heard It Through the Blueberry Vine”
- Pinney Purdue Field Day offers crop information for area farmers
- Sinéad O'Connor, gifted and provocative Irish singer, dies at 56
- Neighborhood Center and partners serve 165 families during Back to School Day
- Kneece arrested for Failure to Register as a Sex Offender with a Prior Conviction
- Young, Colleagues warn Biden Administration against allowing China a role in mediating Russia’s war in Ukraine
- Pacheco-Mendoza arrested for Operator Never Licensed
- Warrant arrest on Krause
Most Popular
Articles
- Warrant leads to arrest of two at Family Express
- Hoover arrested for Outstanding Warrant for Dealing
- Coulter arrested on multiple charges
- Lacy arrested for OWI, Minor Consuming Alcohol
- Bottorff arrested on Warrant
- Bradley arrested at Walmart on multiple charges
- Sheriff’s Department releases vehicle collision report - King and 7th Road
- Halsey arrested at Walmart on Warrant
- Bradfield arrested at Walmart on Warrants
- Two homeless individuals arrested for possession of methamphetamine and paraphernalia
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.