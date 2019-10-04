The Young Professionals Network of Marshall County will be hosting a ‘Mayoral Debate & Meet the Candidates Night’ on Thursday, October 24 from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m at Plymouth High School.
A preview article detailing more information about the event will be printed in a future edition of the Pilot News.
Pilot News Group Media will be present for event coverage.
The Young Professionals Network is a non-partisan organization of young professionals in Marshall County with the goal of encouraging community enrichment.