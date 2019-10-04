mayoral candidates

Incumbent Plymouth Mayor Mark Senter is on left. Democrat challenger Josh Walker is on right.

 Combined image via Shawn McGrath

The Young Professionals Network of Marshall County will be hosting a ‘Mayoral Debate & Meet the Candidates Night’ on Thursday, October 24 from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m at Plymouth High School.

A preview article detailing more information about the event will be printed in a future edition of the Pilot News.

Pilot News Group Media will be present for event coverage.

The Young Professionals Network is a non-partisan organization of young professionals in Marshall County with the goal of encouraging community enrichment. 

