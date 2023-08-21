On August 19th, 2023 at approximately 10:32 p.m., Marshall County Central Dispatch was advised of a two vehicle personal injury collision on US 31 southbound lanes at Michigan Rd (north junction). The collision was reported to be a passenger vehicle versus a motorcycle. Marshall County Sheriffs Deputies, Plymouth Fire Department and Plymouth Medics responded. Upon arrival, one of the parties involved was transported to St Joseph Regional Hospital in Plymouth. No other injuries were reported. Drugs and or Alcohol do not appear to be a factor. Albert P Miller, Lapaz, was driving the motorcycle with Graig Stewart driving a white Infiniti passenger car.
Marshall County Sheriff's Department News Release on two vehicle collision
- Content Provided
-
- Updated
- Comments
Tags
Jamie Fleury
Staff Writer
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
Latest News
- Marshall County Sheriff's Department News Release on two vehicle collision
- Jacques arrested for Operator Never Licensed
- Heltzel arrested after traffic stop; arrested for Possession of a Controlled Substance, additional charges possible
- One in a row
- Hailey and Ross arrested following traffic stop
- Bremen school board meeting provides updates for new school year
- Article Correction in today's newspaper
- Birk arrested on multiple charges following vehicle crash
Most Popular
Articles
- Hailey and Ross arrested following traffic stop
- Birk arrested on multiple charges following vehicle crash
- Ashley arrested on multiple charges
- Russell arrested for battery with a deadly weapon, criminal recklessness, and theft
- Alvarez Salinas arrested after school crossing violation with children present
- Two arrested on Warrants
- Krause arrested on multiple charges
- Shepard arrested for driving impaired nearly four times the legal limit
- One in a row
- Spaid arrested for Domestic Battery
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.