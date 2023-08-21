On August 19th,​ 2023 at approximately 10:32 p.m.,​ Marshall County Central Dispatch was advised of a two vehicle personal injury collision on US 31 southbound lanes at Michigan Rd (north junction). The collision was reported to be a passenger vehicle versus a motorcycle. Marshall County Sheriffs Deputies,​ Plymouth Fire Department and Plymouth Medics responded. Upon ​arrival,​ one of the parties involved was transported to St Joseph Regional Hospital in Plymouth. No other injuries were reported. Drugs and or Alcohol do not appear to be a factor. Albert P Miller,​ Lapaz,​ was driving the motorcycle with Graig Stewart driving a white Infiniti passenger car. ​

Tags

Recommended for you