On Wednesday, June 21st, 2023 at approximately 8:35 p.m., Marshall County Central Dispatch received a 911 call for a two-vehicle injury accident at the intersection of Lilac Road and Bluebird Trail, Plymouth, IN. Marshall County Police, along with Plymouth Fire and EMS responded to the scene. It was determined that a white 2010 Buick driven by Hannah Stillson was turning south onto Lilac Road from Bluebird Trail. The driver did not see another motor vehicle traveling northbound, a blue 2022 Toyota driven by Sharon Leveque. The vehicles collided at a right angle, causing heavy damage to both. Both drivers suffered injuries, as well as a passenger in the Toyota. All three were transported to Memorial Hospital in South Bend for treatment. 

