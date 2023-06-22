On Wednesday, June 21st, 2023 at approximately 8:35 p.m., Marshall County Central Dispatch received a 911 call for a two-vehicle injury accident at the intersection of Lilac Road and Bluebird Trail, Plymouth, IN. Marshall County Police, along with Plymouth Fire and EMS responded to the scene. It was determined that a white 2010 Buick driven by Hannah Stillson was turning south onto Lilac Road from Bluebird Trail. The driver did not see another motor vehicle traveling northbound, a blue 2022 Toyota driven by Sharon Leveque. The vehicles collided at a right angle, causing heavy damage to both. Both drivers suffered injuries, as well as a passenger in the Toyota. All three were transported to Memorial Hospital in South Bend for treatment.
Marshall County Sheriff's Department Crash Report
- Content Provided
-
- Updated
- Comments
Jamie Fleury
Staff Writer
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
Latest News
- David and Daniel Tanner charged in connection with their operation of Concierge Medicine of Marshall County
- Troyer excited about challenges at Plymouth
- Marshall County Sheriff's Department Crash Report
- Sheriff’s Department Crash Report: S.R. 331 north of 3B Road
- Kramp arrested, multiple charges
- Neff arrested for Theft
- Spyders take loss to Post 94 in Colvin Classic
- Cabrera-Ruiz arrested for OWI
Most Popular
Articles
- Plymouth Police make two arrests; Porter and Graves
- Bryant, Garcia and Larimore arrested during investigation
- Good and Roth arrested behind Parkside Mini-Mart
- Bloomington Small Business owner testifies before U.S. Senate
- Rowe arrested on Warrant
- Father arrested for Child Neglect
- Marshall County Sheriff’s Department accident report
- Odonnell arrested for Warrant
- Nifong arrested on multiple charges
- Woodward booked for Domestic Battery Warrant
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.