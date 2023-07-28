Jorge Landeros was driving a 1995 Freightlinger Semi and was traveling west on U.S. 30 approaching the intersection with Queen Road. Charles Sims  was stopped in a 2019 Ford F350 Pickup on Queen Road waiting to continue south bound on Queen Road through the intersection. At the traffic light signal change, Landeros disregarded the red displaying light and collided into Sims that was proceeding through the intersection. Sims was partially trapped in his pickup and later extricated. Sims was later airlifted to an area trauma hospital for unknown injuries. Landeros did not report any injuries. The Marshall County Sheriff's Department is still investigating this collision. 

Tags

Recommended for you