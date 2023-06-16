Marshall County Deputies were dispatched to the area of Union Road and State Road 8 for a car colliding with a utility pole. Culver Officer Zerbee arrived first on scene and began assisting the driver, David Weirick. Deputies Wozniak and Johnson then arrived on scene to provide aid to the driver. Weirick had complaints of pain in his hip along with cuts and scrapes. Weirick also appeared to be bleeding from his left shin, and was given medical attention on scene. Weirick was then airlifted to the hospital from the scene, and with no life threatening injures. 

Tags

Recommended for you