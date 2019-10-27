PLYMOUTH — The Young Professionals Network of Marshall County (YPNMC) held the fourth Meet the Candidates event Thursday evening. Current YPNMC office holders are President Doug Gehrke, Vice President Bryan Howard, Secretary Ellie Meyers Lloyd, and Treasurer Sara Ross.
Gehrke was host and master of ceremonies for the event. YPNMC is a non-partisan organization with no financial support from government agencies. The questions used were sourced from the community and written by members of YPNMC. “Our goal for this entire evening was to provide this open forum as a time for all of us to learn more about each position, get to know the candidates and no matter who wins, we all have the same thing at stake, the future of our community. On that note, the only way that our community and town will continue to grow is through these open dialogues, being honest about the issues, and have sometimes painful conversations necessary to move us forward.”
Featured for the first time was a live mayoral debate between incumbent Mayor Mark Senter and Josh Walker.
The Pilot News Group will be sharing the recording of the event when it is made available provided courtesy of Tony Ross of Max 98.3 and recorded by General Manager of WKVI Lenny Dessauer for those who were unable to attend the event, listen to it on the radio or view the live stream.
Contested candidates for the Plymouth Municipal Election are:
Mayor of Plymouth
Mark Senter (R)
Josh Walker (D)
Plymouth City Clerk-Treasurer
Jeanine M. Xaver (R)
Cathy Huff Wraight (D)
Plymouth City Common Council - At Large
(Three seats)
Greg Compton (R)
Nick Fisher (R)
Bill Walters (R)
Jeff Houin (D)
Robert Listenberger (D)
Jim Vinall (D)
Plymouth City Common Council - District 1
Duane Culp (R)
Alejandro Cortes (D)
Plymouth City Common Council - District 3
Linda Secor (R)
Shiloh Carothers Milner (D)
Plymouth City Common Council - District 4
Randy J. Longanecker (R)
Angie Rupchock-Schafer (D)
The Pilot News emailed candidate questionnaires to contested candidates with the contact information on file at the Marshall County Clerk’s Office.
If you are a contested candidate in any of the municipalities in Marshall County and did not receive your questionnaire, please contact the Pilot News Editor Dana Draper at news@thepilotnews.com to request one.
We did not receive responses for 100% of the questionnaires we sent out. We want to be sure that it is a result of not wishing to participate rather than a delivery error or unintentional oversight.
CORRECTION:
Please excuse a previous error. Alejandro Cortes (D) is running for Plymouth City Common Council - District 1. In previous editions he was not listed as a candidate. We strive for accuracy and apologize for the oversight.