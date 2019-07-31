Week of the 7-29-19 through 8-2-19.
Highway department will continue its chip and seal program and take a couple days to work in there township to patch, grade, cut brush and work on some complaints that have been called in.
( when sealing and paving it takes all and limits time to working in area on general maintenance)
As the crew is finishing up the 3b and Elm 4th- Elm to 331 will move to Huffs hill sub- division move to Douglass and then to Re-Town road. Then move south to Bourbon Township. 12th road Cedar to Co.LIne.
Culvert crew will be working on a drainage project north of Tee Garden and other culvert and tile repairs.
Mowing crews will be back mowing this wk. Last Thursday and Friday they worked on trimming bridges and guardrails.
PLEASE DRIVE WITH CAUTION WHEN COMING UP ON A HIGHWAY CREW OR ROAD SIGNS