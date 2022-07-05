Pilot News Group Photo / Jamie Fleury. Mother Bernadette Hartsough.
PLYMOUTH -- Mother Bernadette “Bernie” Hartsough of St. Thomas Episcopal Church and her vestry approved the officiation of the first same sex marriage in June. “We want this to be a safe, loving place where all are welcome.”
In February, Hartsough was approached by a same sex couple with the request to officiate their marriage in the church. “The protocol of the Episcopal Church is if you are approached by a same sex couple to marry them and you haven’t had a conversation about what marriage is in your church, you have to have that conversation with your church.”
Hartsough approached her vestry with the request. “We approached it by way of consensus. Even if you didn’t agree with it, you would be willing to share your opinion and listen to other’s opinions.”
The vestry met more than once, sometimes at Hartsough’s home sharing a meal. “Nothing else was on the agenda but marriage and same sex marriage. What is your experience of it? What do you think it means?”
She shared her history having been raised as a conservative catholic. “I was against same sex marriage when I started seminary. When I was in seminary I got to know lots of same sex couples. I heard their stories. What really struck me was when they told me churches wouldn’t let them go there.”
Hartsough said, “Church belongs to God. The church, we are just a vehicle for Christ’s Spirit in the world. What right do we have to tell people that they can’t come to church?”
“These people shared these agonizing stories about being brutally hurt by the church. Feeling that the church represents God and if the church didn’t love them, God didn’t love them. They didn’t know what to do. But they were strong Christians. They had deep faith. That changed me. That changed my opinion about same sex couples and same sex marriage.”
She shared her experience with the vestry and offered them the opportunity to share their experiences and viewpoints in return. “They all shared similar experiences. We talked about grace and we talked about love. If we are really a welcoming church, and a church of love, then we have no right to tell people that they can’t come.”
Those conversations with the vestry were followed up by a parish meeting. “Some gay couples came and one of the gay couples spoke and shared their feelings about what it meant for them to be accepted in to a church, and be able to pray with other people, and be able to share their faith and not hide in the closet because of who they were.”
“We are going to perform a same sex marriage. This couple went through marriage training just like any other couple. I had them go through a class. They are a solid committed couple. They know the commitment of marriage and we are going to perform it because they want to be married in the church. They want their covenant blessed and witnessed by people, by me, and by God.”
One of her parishioners shared a writing about his experience with Hartsough. “He bore his feelings. He bore his soul to a letter about what it means for him to be accepted in church and what it meant for him to come out of the closet.”
Hartsough was given permission to share the writing, but wanted to keep his name out of print as society is not always a welcoming place.
He had shared about how he grew up in a Christian home “in hiding” which restricted human connection. He hid his authenticity out of fear of losing his family, friends and loved ones. While he experienced love toward others, he was unable to truly love himself. He shared in his writing, “The dissonance between being completely loved by God, yet told that a core part of who I am is undesirable by God drove me to brokenness. I felt unlovable, ashamed, and unfixable.”
Conservative attempts to change led to turmoil within his heart. He described sharing his truth openly now as an act of consecrating his life more authentically to Christ.
Hartsough illustrated that several themes in the Bible repeat a longing by God to draw near to His people and the longing within a person to draw near to God. After God gave the law, people believed in the Old Testament that the law was enough to bring them close to God. “But that wasn’t enough. So God sent Jesus to be one of us. To be so close to us because God is love. Love doesn’t put conditions on people.”
Hartsough emphasized that Jesus said the greatest commandment was to love God with all your heart, soul, mind and strength. The second was to love your neighbor as yourself. “The Bible also says in Romans that in Christ there is no condemnation.”
A member of the vestry Bruce Cook said, “I just believe God is love. He tells us to love each other and in a way take care of each other. How can you do that if you are so busy judging somebody? In reality it’s hard because people are so judgmental.”
He said that love is deed not only word. “It’s doing things without expecting to be rewarded for what you are doing just because it’s the right thing to do. I hate to say it, but as a human race we have forgotten a lot what the right thing to do is.”
St. Thomas’s Episcopal Church is located at 400 N. Center St. Plymouth. Worship is Sunday at 9 a.m. in English and 12 p.m. (noon) in Spanish / Bilingual and Wednesday at 6 p.m. in English. All are welcome.