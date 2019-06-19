PLYMOUTH — Marshall, Starke and LaPorte county law enforcement officials arrested four Marshall County residents Monday on drug dealing charges.

Marshall County sheriff’s deputies arrested Kenneth McIntire Sr., 55, of Argos, on a single charge of dealing methamphetamine, which is a Level 2 felony.

McIntire was being held in the Marshall County Jail on $50,000 cash bond late Tuesday, Det. Sgt. Jeff Snyder said in a news release.

Starke County sheriff’s deputies arrested Robert D. Moe, 26, of Culver, on two charges of dealing meth, one count as a Level 2 and one count as a Level 4, as well as a single charge of maintaining a common nuisance, which is a Level 6 felony.

Moe was being held in the Marshall County Jail on $100,000 cash bond.

Starke County sheriff’s deputies arrested Jennifer Elliott, 43, of Plymouth, on an outstanding Starke County warrant as well as a warrant for dealing meth in Marshall County.

Elliott was being held in the Starke County Jail on $100,000 cash bond late Tuesday.

LaPorte County sheriff’s deputies arrested Candice Moe, Robert’s sister, at a LaPorte County business on a Marshall County warrant for dealing meth, which is a Level 2 felony.

Candice Moe was being held in the LaPorte County Jail on $100,000 cash bond late Tuesday.

The warrant sweep was orchestrated by the Marshall County Undercover Narcotics Investigation Team, according to Snyder.

