PLYMOUTH — Marshall, Starke and LaPorte county law enforcement officials arrested four Marshall County residents Monday on drug dealing charges.
Marshall County sheriff’s deputies arrested Kenneth McIntire Sr., 55, of Argos, on a single charge of dealing methamphetamine, which is a Level 2 felony.
McIntire was being held in the Marshall County Jail on $50,000 cash bond late Tuesday, Det. Sgt. Jeff Snyder said in a news release.
Starke County sheriff’s deputies arrested Robert D. Moe, 26, of Culver, on two charges of dealing meth, one count as a Level 2 and one count as a Level 4, as well as a single charge of maintaining a common nuisance, which is a Level 6 felony.
Moe was being held in the Marshall County Jail on $100,000 cash bond.
Starke County sheriff’s deputies arrested Jennifer Elliott, 43, of Plymouth, on an outstanding Starke County warrant as well as a warrant for dealing meth in Marshall County.
Elliott was being held in the Starke County Jail on $100,000 cash bond late Tuesday.
LaPorte County sheriff’s deputies arrested Candice Moe, Robert’s sister, at a LaPorte County business on a Marshall County warrant for dealing meth, which is a Level 2 felony.
Candice Moe was being held in the LaPorte County Jail on $100,000 cash bond late Tuesday.
The warrant sweep was orchestrated by the Marshall County Undercover Narcotics Investigation Team, according to Snyder.