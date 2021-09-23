Not much has changed as far as the County Metric System for the 92 counties. Every Wednesday the Indiana Department of Health (IDH) updates its COVID-19 dashboard regarding the Weekly 2-Metric Score.
The scores range from 0 and .5 (Blue), 1 and 1.5 (Yellow), 2 and 2.5 (Orange), and 3 (Red).
Last week, Marshall County was a 2. Now, according to the IDH, the county has increased to 2.5.
As of Wednesday, the IDH reported an additional 3,936 positive cases of COVID-19. From Aug. 9 to Sept. 21 there were 72 newly reported deaths. A total of 13,256,101 tests were administered since Feb. 26, 2020. Indiana has reported a total of 941,120 positive cases and 14,836 deaths since the pandemic started.
Of those numbers, Marshall County is reporting 36 new positive cases. The county also hasn’t reported any new deaths since Aug. 21. The positivity rate for the range of Sept. 9 to Sept. 15 is 10.6 percent. There were 361 new tests administered from Aug. 18 to Sept. 21. Overall, Marshall County has reported 7,362 total positive cases and 128 deaths.
Compared to the prior week, there are 25 counties in Red (an increase of 3), 66 counties in Orange (a decrease of three), and one county in Yellow (no change from last week). There are no counties in Blue.
Blue means that a county has a minimal community spread, Yellow is for moderate, Orange is moderate-to-high, and Red means that the county is experiencing high community spread.
The County Metric System was put into place by Governor Eric J. Holcomb in December 2020 when he signed Executive Order 20-50 that implemented tighter restrictions for counties that have higher levels of COVID-19. That executive order limited social gatherings based on what color a county was designated.
On March 31, that limitation was rescinded in Executive Order 21-09. However, the IDH still updates the color-coded metric system for counties to serve as guidance for counties.
For more information about these numbers, visit the state’s COVID-19 dashboard at https://www.coronavirus.in.gov.