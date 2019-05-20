PLYMOUTH — Teams from all over Marshall County gathered together in River Park Square Saturday evening to ‘Wave Goodbye to Cancer’. Team members and supporters walked the track one step at a time, one lap at a time, raising funds for the American Cancer Society in the hopes to someday find a cure. Fundraising efforts will continue through July. 

Those interested in making a donation should contact a member of the following teams: 

— ‘Big Hearts, Little Bodies’ led by Lena Houin, 

— ‘Centier Bank’ led by Brian Wujcik, 

— ‘Friend to Friend’ led by Bobbie Gross, 

— ‘Graphic Unlimited’ led by James Miller, 

— ‘Harnessing Out Cancer’ led by Naomi Podlesak, 

— ‘Hydro North Liberty’ led by Rena Navarro, 

— ‘L-Squared League’ (formerly Lynn’s Legacy) led by Cameron Riddle and Cassidy Riddle, 

— Mayor’s Youth Council led by Leslie Dorantes, Natalhy DeLeon, and Yarely Dorantes, 

— ‘Melissa’s Dragonflies’ led by Savanna Fettig, 

— Plymouth Fire Department & the Marshall County Sheriff’s Department led by Zach Strbjak, Mike Jernstrom, Brandon Cooper, 

— ‘Re-lea for Lifeplex’ led by Katie Surma, 

— Riverside Rockets with adult leaders Zane Cooper, Megan Atkinson, Vanessa Zook, 

— ‘Rockin’ Healthy’ led by Cyndi Lamberson, 

— ‘Shirley’s Shufflers’ led by Judy Newberg, 

— ‘Southwire Project GIFT’’ led by Jodie Overmyer, and 

— ‘Stars of Hope’ led by Alisha Sutton. 

A final event total was not available. A follow-up will be made available later this week. 

Anyone who needs more information on how to contribute or build a team next year is welcome to contact Joan Hunt at 574-229-2846.

