PLYMOUTH — Teams from all over Marshall County gathered together in River Park Square Saturday evening to ‘Wave Goodbye to Cancer’. Team members and supporters walked the track one step at a time, one lap at a time, raising funds for the American Cancer Society in the hopes to someday find a cure. Fundraising efforts will continue through July.
Those interested in making a donation should contact a member of the following teams:
— ‘Big Hearts, Little Bodies’ led by Lena Houin,
— ‘Centier Bank’ led by Brian Wujcik,
— ‘Friend to Friend’ led by Bobbie Gross,
— ‘Graphic Unlimited’ led by James Miller,
— ‘Harnessing Out Cancer’ led by Naomi Podlesak,
— ‘Hydro North Liberty’ led by Rena Navarro,
— ‘L-Squared League’ (formerly Lynn’s Legacy) led by Cameron Riddle and Cassidy Riddle,
— Mayor’s Youth Council led by Leslie Dorantes, Natalhy DeLeon, and Yarely Dorantes,
— ‘Melissa’s Dragonflies’ led by Savanna Fettig,
— Plymouth Fire Department & the Marshall County Sheriff’s Department led by Zach Strbjak, Mike Jernstrom, Brandon Cooper,
— ‘Re-lea for Lifeplex’ led by Katie Surma,
— Riverside Rockets with adult leaders Zane Cooper, Megan Atkinson, Vanessa Zook,
— ‘Rockin’ Healthy’ led by Cyndi Lamberson,
— ‘Shirley’s Shufflers’ led by Judy Newberg,
— ‘Southwire Project GIFT’’ led by Jodie Overmyer, and
— ‘Stars of Hope’ led by Alisha Sutton.
A final event total was not available. A follow-up will be made available later this week.
Anyone who needs more information on how to contribute or build a team next year is welcome to contact Joan Hunt at 574-229-2846.