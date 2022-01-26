MARSHALL COUNTY-- United Way of Marshall Count, in partnership with other non-for-profit organization like local food pantries, will be taking part in the national Point in Time (PIT) Count on Wednesday, Jan. 26. This is an opportunity to count those in the county who are homeless, whether sheltered or unsheltered, or in danger of facing eviction. United Way invites people to participate in safe and discreet locations.
The PIT Count is a way to number how many members of the community who are homeless or have a roof over their heads only because of a compassionate friend or family member. Those who are struggling with housing insecurity are encouraged to take the courageous step of telling their stories at one of the locations below.
-Bread of Life Food Pantry, 6770 N. Michigan Rd., Plymouth from 1-3 p.m.
-Marshall County Neighborhood Center, 402 W. Garro St., Plymouth from 10-2 p.m. and 5-7 p.m.
-Goodwill, 1547 Pilgrim Ln., Plymouth, from 10-2 p.m.