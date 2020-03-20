MARSHALL COUNTY — Per Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb’s Executive Order of March 19, the 2019 payable 2020 Property Tax Payments are still due May 11. Governor Holcomb’s directive dictates that counties waive property tax penalties for 60 days after the due date. Tax payments which have been escrowed by financial institutions are to still be paid by May 11.
Payments are accepted via check, money order or cashier’s check. Credit or debit cards may be used online at www.co.marshall.in.us and click on Property Taxes (convenience fees may apply). Cash is discouraged as we are unable to give change at this time.
For the public’s convenience, the Marshall County Treasurer’s Office has installed drop boxes at both the north and south entrances of the Marshall County Building. These boxes are located between the doors, in the vestibule. The locked boxes will be checked multiple times daily. Additionally, there is an existing drop box on the outside of the south side of the building, near the Prosecuting Attorney’s Office.
Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, the Marshall County Treasurer’s Office is conducting business by phone, email and regular USPS mail to prevent the possible spread of the disease. We have also put into place stringent disinfectant practices for our office.
Although the Treasurer’s Office does not accept formal payment plans, we do accept partial payments throughout the year. The Marshall County tax bills are scheduled to be mailed April 8; with the payments due on May 11. With the current COVID-19 situation changing on a daily basis, we are working with our tax software vendor and the State of Indiana to clarify procedures and deadlines.
As Marshall County Treasurer I am working to ensure that the 2019 payable 2020 tax billing cycle will go as smoothly as possible. The public is welcome to call us at 574-935-8520 with any questions or concerns. We appreciate the public’s patience and understanding during this difficult time.