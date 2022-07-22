MARSHALL COUNTY — One of the projects that the Marshall County Park Board (MCPB) had on their priority list for 2022 was to move the trustee cabin, one of the oldest structures in the county, from a private property to Memorial Forest, one of Marshall County’s parks.
featured popular
Marshall County Park Board discuss trustee cabin; project faces delays due to supply train and inflation issues
- Angela Cornell
-
-
- Comments
Latest News
- Marshall County Park Board discuss trustee cabin; project faces delays due to supply train and inflation issues
- Woodward to take reins of Plymouth girls golf team
- Plymouth Airport air sock facing retirement
- Skirvin returns to join the family business
- Marshall County 4H Fair cat show held Saturday
- Four Plymouth teams head to finals
- Baking the World a Better Place
- LaPorte St. Footbridge still closed to foot traffic
Most Popular
Articles
- Two separate Tuesday night vehicle fatalities under investigation
- Skirvin returns to join the family business
- Four Plymouth teams head to finals
- Marshall County 4H Fair cat show held Saturday
- Baking the World a Better Place
- Community Leaders address “Medical Public Healthcare Crisis”
- PHS welcomes Langowski to the sidelines
- Bremen Town Manager Reports on potential rolling blackouts
- American Containers requests variance for building addition
- Plymouth Airport air sock facing retirement
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.