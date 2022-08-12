MARSHALL COUNTY—The Marshall County Park and Recreation Board (MCPRB) voted to reimburse the volunteer who mows at both county parks for his gas upon receiving an itemized list from the volunteer outlining his contribution. He spends approximately three hours a week mowing the trails and other grassy areas on his own machinery. He also does other landscaping work while he’s out there, like cutting up fallen trees. “That’s saving us a ton: not having to have our own equipment, not having to store our own,” Brian Main pointed out.

