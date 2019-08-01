MARSHALL COUNTY — In an effort to help families in need meet the cost of providing school supplies for their children as the school year approaches, Marshall County Neighborhood Center is accepting donations for distribution to families who need assistance supplementing the school supply list.
Items needed most include hand sanitizer, disinfecting wipes and dry erase markers.
Director of Marshall County Neighborhood Center Chris Garner said, “We have limited supplies of items needed for school. We have printed off the lists so that families can tell us what grade and what school their child or children are in.
“We will do our best to give them what we have,” she continued. “Things that are really expensive that people don’t think about being on school supply lists anymore are dry erase markers, quart size ziplock baggies, Lysol disinfecting wipes, hand sanitizer and those are the expensive items. If anyone wants to donate any of those items within the next couple of days those would be gone super fast.”