The Marshall County Neighborhood Center is celebrating 40th years with a 40 in 40 Giving Challenge and a block party on Saturday, July 30th from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at 402 W. Garro St. following the Art in the Street Festival which will be held downtown.
Director Christine “Chris” Garner said that families need help more than ever. Details about the 40 in 40 Giving Challenge can be found in the Friday edition of the Pilot News. Garner’s hope is to find 40 people to commit to each of the four donor categories.
The Neighborhood Center is open Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Friday from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. (noon).
The food pantry is open Monday from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 5 p.m. to 6:45 p.m. and Friday from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Clients are welcome to partake of the food pantry once a month.
The clothing pantry is open every Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Thursday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Clients are welcome to search for clothes to meet their needs twice a month.
Call 574-936-3388 or go to helpingmcfamilies.org for more information. Follow the center on Facebook @ Marshall County Neighborhood Center.
Pilot News Group Photo / Jamie Fleury
Marshall County Neighborhood Center Director Christine “Chris” Garner, Outreach Coordinator Racheal Filley, and Client Services Aleshcha DeWitt.