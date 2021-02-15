Due to an increase in the snow accumulation and the probability of hazardous travel conditions due to blowing and drifting of snow across roads, the Marshall County Commissioners have implemented a “Watch” level travel advisory restriction for the unincorporated roads in the county. A “Watch” level means that conditions are threatening to the public. During a “Watch” level only essential travel such as to and from work or in emergency situations is recommended. Emergency action plans should implemented by businesses, schools, government agencies, and other organizations.
The Winter Storm Warning remains in effect until 10am on Tuesday morning. Snow accumulations of 8-12 inches are forecast with gusty 20-25 mph winds that will cause significant drifting especially across roads in open areas of the county.