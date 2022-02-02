The Marshall County EMA has issued the following:
Based on information from the Marshall County Highway Department regarding current road conditions, the commissioners have implemented a "Watch" level travel advisory.
The rain we received last night has ponded on road surfaces especially along the edge of the road. A blanket of snow has made it difficult to see the water and drivers should use caution as they travel county roads.
A "Watch" level travel advisory means that conditions are threatening to the safety of the public. During a "Watch" level travel advisory, only essential travel, such as to and from work or in emergency situations, is recommended, and emergency action plans should be implemented by businesses, schools, government agencies, and other organizations.