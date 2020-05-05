MARSHALL COUNTY – The Marshall County Health Department issued a press release on Monday that explained Stage Two of the Back on Track Indiana plan, announced by Governor Eric J. Holcomb on Friday, May 1. The press release is what follows:
As we begin to open up and go back to work, we at Incident Command want to remind you of some critical factors during the next two weeks. It is still highly recommended that you wear a face covering, this will help protect you and others. As you return to work, make sure you are washing your hands regularly, and disinfecting frequently touched surfaces. As always, remain socially distant where it is possible and as much as possible.
During these two weeks, bars, clubs, and gyms, these businesses are to remain closed. Restaurants, retail, BMV, and essential travel are at 50% capacity. If you can work from home, you should. If you are 65 or older, you should remain at home as much as possible.
Social gatherings should have no more than 25 people. Manufacturing, construction, and religious services can open as usual, but must allow for social distancing. As of May 11, hair salons, barbershops, nail salons, spas, and tattoo parlors may open by appointment only. Employees must wear face coverings, and workstations must be spaced to meet social distancing guidelines. Customers should wear face coverings to the extent possible.
Boating, beaches, and shorelines will open as of May 11 but must adhere to social gathering policies.
WHAT IS STILL CLOSED UNTIL MAY 24:
- Assisted living/ nursing homes,
- Bars and nightclubs,
- Gyms, fitness centers, and community centers,
- Cultural, entertainment, sports venues and tourism,
- Museums, zoos, festivals, parades, concerts, fairs, sports arenas, movie theaters, bowling alleys, aquariums, recreational sports leagues and tournaments, and like facilities
- Playgrounds, tennis courts, basketball courts, and social clubs,
- Congregate settings for seniors, adult daycares,
- Casinos,
- Community swimming pools, public and private,
- Residential and day camps,
- Campgrounds, except for those in permanent RVs or cabins.