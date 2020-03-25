Marshall County Health Department announced today the first positive case of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in Marshall County.
Marshall County Health Department is working closely with the local and state officials to ensure that contacts of the patient are identified and monitored and that all infection control protocols are being followed.
Governor Eric J. Holcomb issued a public health emergency declaration that calls on state agencies to continue their diligence and cooperation in responding to COVID-19 and ensures that Indiana can seek funding to control and stop the spread of coronavirus. The declaration is posted at www.in.gov. The governor has also issued additional steps to protect the public from COVID-19.
The patient is self-isolating at home. No additional information about the patient will be released due to privacy laws.