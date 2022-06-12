The Marshall County Crossing School of Business and Entrepreneurship will be closing at the conclusion of the 2021-22 school year.
In an effort to continue to provide the highest quality and most relevant programming, the Crossing has taken time this year to conduct an internal review of programming throughout the State of Indiana.
The Crossing strives to be a good steward of resources of all that we have been entrusted with. We also have a responsibility to our students and stakeholders to deliver on our promises.
After a very deep and honest evaluation of challenges such as enrollment, the Crossing administrative team and leadership staff have determined that we will close the Marshall County Crossing at the end of the 2021-2022 academic year.
This decision has not been easy but it is the appropriate action. We will finish the 2021-22 academic year strongly and celebrate graduates with pride in the coming weeks.
The Marshall County Campus began working with students on July 1, 2014 at Open Bible East and moved to its current location in Argos in August 2018. We’ve served over 262 students and have helped 73 students graduate.
It has been an honor to serve our students and families in the Marshall County area these past 8 years.
We extend our sincere thanks to the wonderful members of the community, business partners, church partners, and staff who have diligently served our students so well.
Since 2003, The Crossing School of Business and Entrepreneurship has been giving struggling high school students a second chance at education. Our founder, Rob Staley, a former Principal of Concord High School in Elkhart, was passionate about making a difference in the lives of teens looking for a fresh start.
He started out with a handful of students and a dream of helping them navigate through their challenges and find success through academics, job training, and faith in God.
Our students come from all corners of the educational landscape. Many have struggled in traditional educational settings, wrestling with issues like poor academic performance, attendance, social conflicts, addiction, and behavioral problems.
Our welcoming and safe family environment helps our students feel a genuine sense of belonging. We work with our students to find solutions and overcome their obstacles.
Pilot News Group Photo / Jamie Fleury
Graduates, current students, families, and staff from the The Marshall County Crossing School of Business and Entrepreneurship gathered together to celebrate their successes over the years and discuss next steps forward as the school will be closing its doors at the Marshall County location Thursday evening.