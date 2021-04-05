Great Hometowns coming together in Stellar cleanup initiative
Spring has officially sprung, and Marshall County Crossroads (“Crossroads”) is inviting the community to clean up your favorite block, street, and park during the Community Cleanup Challenge.
Partnering with the Marshall County Solid Waste Management District (“Recycle Depot”) and community leaders across Marshall County, Crossroads is encouraging everyone in the community to grab trash bags from home, head outside to enjoy the Spring air and clean up the nearest litter piles.
“Litter is the responsibility of the person littering, and it's frustrating when people are careless about where they dump their trash” states Marianne Peters, Executive Director of the Recycle Depot. “However, a clean community is everyone's responsibility. That is why we were thrilled Crossroads reached out to us with this cleanup partnership."
The Crossroads communications team heard about several cleanup efforts in our communities this month that are examples for all of us. There are student-led efforts at Plymouth Riverside and Triton. Town-led efforts are planned in Bourbon and several other communities. County-level efforts are happening at The Recycle Depot and Department of Community Corrections.
The committee also noted planned efforts by private groups such as the REES Theatre Project Committee.
The Community Cleanup Challenge starts April 16 and ends April 30. During this time, trash bags and personal protective equipment provided by INDOT will be available during regular business hours at the Recycle Depot in Plymouth at 1900 Walter Glaub Drive and Bowen Printing in Plymouth at 200 S. Michigan Street. Yard signs will also be available at these two locations.
Litter picked up during the challenge can be dropped off at the Recycle Depot during regular business hours. All litter must be bagged. No large items will be accepted. If desired, participants may pre-sort collected aluminum cans and glass and plastic beverage containers for recycling at the Recycle Depot.
Due to COVID, Crossroads is encouraging small gatherings clean up together and join in the larger group online by sharing pictures on social media, tag @GreatHometowns and use the hashtag #CommunityCleanup.
In a separate but complementary initiative for Arbor Day, the Recycle Depot is also providing free saplings of a variety of trees during the entire month of April.
Cori Humes, leader of Marshall County’s tourism efforts and member of the Crossroads team, says, “These grass roots efforts confirm our initiative is on the track with Governor Holcomb’s Hoosier Beautification programs. As visitors travel through our state and pass through the crossroads of Marshall County, showcasing clean and welcoming great hometowns is extremely important. If guests see litter scattered all around, it veils the beauty and opportunities we have to offer.”
To learn more visit https://www.marshallcountycrossroads.com/communitycleanup and www.myrecycledepot.org.
About Marshall County Crossroads
Marshall County Crossroads is a collaboration of leaders from across the region that engages with and inspires our communities to connect, collaborate, and create high-quality hometowns. This will be done by creating healthy, livable, thriving, and sustainable communities that provide current and future residents of all ages, races, and genders the best hometowns in the Midwest to live, work and play. www.MarshallCountyCrossroads.com. Social Media Handle: @GreatHometowns